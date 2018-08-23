Fawad grieved over demise of veteran Indian journalist Kuldeep Nayar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran Indian journalist and author Kuldeep Nayar, who breathed his last in New Delhi.

The minister, in a statement, said the deceased was a shining star of lofty journalistic traditions.

He used the power of his pen for ending hatred and promotion of peace in the region. He services as a pro-peace journalist and activist would be remembered for a long time.

He also expressed sympathies with the family of the late journalist.