Fawad greets nation on Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry on Wednesday felicitated nation on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The minister, in his message on the day, said it was the day when Allah Almighty showered His countless blessing upon the Muslim Ummah. “The day also reminds us of great personalities, who embodied love, affection, brotherhood, obedience and faithfulness.”

He said considering the actual spirit of sacrifice, everyone should take care of the marginalized segments of society.

Fawad Chaudhry said the Pakistani nation was rich of passion for sacrificing for one another. On one hand, the nation had a distinction in charity in the world while on the other, it had also set precedents of sacrificing for the motherland bringing pride to every Pakistani.

The minister urged the people to revive their pledge not to hesitate from any sacrifice to protect the country.

He also congratulated all pilgrims who had got the blessing of performing Hajj.