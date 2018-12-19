Fawad for further strengthening Pak-Malaysia ties

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan and Malaysia had convergence of views on important world affairs and it was now translating into support for each other at major International fora.

He was talking to Ambassador of Malaysia to Pakistan Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim, who called on him here.

The Minister said that Pakistan would like to further strengthen these bilateral ties to the benefit the people of both countries.

He stressed the need to enhance cooperation with Malaysia in the field of tourism as Pakistan offered unique natural beauty, especially in the northern areas.

The Malaysian ambassador said that enhanced high level interaction between the two countries would further build mutually beneficial ties.