ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday felicitated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)candidate Chaudhry Aamir Sultan Cheema for winning the election from the National Assembly constituency NA-91 Sargodha by defeating Zulfikar Bhatti of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by comfortable margin.