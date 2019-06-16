ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Criticizing the meeting between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Raiwind, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the leaders of the poor took off from a private jet and sat in bullet-proof vehicles worth millions and arrived at the castle worth billions at the Jati Umra for the get-together.
In his tweet, the minister said both the parties sat on designer furniture, drank water imported from France, and discussed the inflation and the sufferings of the poor.
