ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Criticizing the meeting between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Raiwind, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the leaders of the poor took off from a private jet and sat in bullet-proof vehicles worth millions and arrived at the castle worth billions at the Jati Umra for the get-together.

In his tweet, the minister said both the parties sat on designer furniture, drank water imported from France, and discussed the inflation and the sufferings of the poor.