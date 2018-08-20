Fawad Chaudhry assumes charge as Information and Broadcasting Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry on Monday assumed charge as the minister.

After taking oath in the President House, he reached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and assumed charge.

On his arrival, the minister was received by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and senior officers of the ministry. Later the secretary gave the minister briefing over the working of the ministry.