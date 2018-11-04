Fawad calls on Ismail to discuss Federal Govt’s development projects in Sindh

KARACHI, Nov 04 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here Sunday and discussed the development projects undertaken by the Federal Government in the province, including the Karachi development package recently announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They also exchanged views for ensuring conducive environment and incentives for investment in the province.

The Sindh governor said as Karachi was the commercial hub of the country, so any activity in the metropolis impacted the country’s economy. Improved law and order situation in the city had created a conducive environment for investment.

He said the Federal Government’s development projects would bring a visible improvement in the infrastructure of the city. The federal government would continue its cooperation with the provincial and local governments for the development of the metropolis.

The information minister said the federal government was focusing on development across the country, and stressed that Karachi’s development would contribute to Pakistan’s development.

He said the dream of a ‘Naya Pakistan’ would be realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.