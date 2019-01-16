Fawad asks PPP to change Sindh CM on its own

KARACHI, Jan 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to change Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on its own.

Talking to media persons here after his visit to the Indus Motors Company, he said the process to change the Sindh government had started. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could change the provincial government with the help of its coalition partners, he added.