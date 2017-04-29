Fatemi’s portfolio withdrawn, PIO to be proceeded under Dawn

ISLAMABAD, April 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif has issued direction for withdrawal of portfolio of Syed

Tariq Fatemi, PM’s special assistant, besides proceedings against

Rao Tehsin Ali, principal information officer of the Ministry of Information, under the Inquiry Committee’s recommendations over

the Dawn planted story.

The Prime Minister issued direction after according his

approval to the recommendations, contained in a report of the

Inquiry Committee, tasked to deal with the planted story issue

in the Dawn daily on October 6, 2016.

According to the official notification on Saturday, the

Prime Minister, after having considered the findings of the

Committee as to its terms of reference, approved its

recommendations in para 18 of the report.

The concerned ministries and divisions were directed to

take necessary action accordingly.

The direction for issuance of a necessary notification

to withdraw Fatemi’s portfolio was also made. Similarly,

proceedings against Rao Tehsin Ali, PIO, would be conducted

under the E&D Rules 1973 on the charges based on the findings

of the report.

The role of daily Dawn/Zafar Abbas/Cyril Almeida in the

instant matter would be referred to All Pakistan Newspapers

Society (APNS) for necessary disciplinary action to be taken

against them.

The APNS would be asked to develop a Code of Conduct

for the print media, especially when dealing with the issues

relating to security of Pakistan and to ensure that stories

on the issues of national importance and security are published

by abiding to the basic journalistic and editorial norms, it

said.