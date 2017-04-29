Fatemi’s portfolio withdrawn, PIO to be proceeded under Dawn

ISLAMABAD, April 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif has issued direction for withdrawal of portfolio of Syed
Tariq Fatemi, PM’s special assistant, besides proceedings against
Rao Tehsin Ali, principal information officer of the Ministry of Information, under the Inquiry Committee’s recommendations over
the Dawn planted story.
The Prime Minister issued direction after according his
approval to the recommendations, contained in a report of the
Inquiry Committee, tasked to deal with the planted story issue
in the Dawn daily on October 6, 2016.
According to the official notification on Saturday, the
Prime Minister, after having considered the findings of the
Committee as to its terms of reference, approved its
recommendations in para 18 of the report.
The concerned ministries and divisions were directed to
take necessary action accordingly.
The direction for issuance of a necessary notification
to withdraw Fatemi’s portfolio was also made. Similarly,
proceedings against Rao Tehsin Ali, PIO, would be conducted
under the E&D Rules 1973 on the charges based on the findings
of the report.
The role of daily Dawn/Zafar Abbas/Cyril Almeida in the
instant matter would be referred to All Pakistan Newspapers
Society (APNS) for necessary disciplinary action to be taken
against them.
The APNS would be asked to develop a Code of Conduct
for the print media, especially when dealing with the issues
relating to security of Pakistan and to ensure that stories
on the issues of national importance and security are published
by abiding to the basic journalistic and editorial norms, it
said.
