Fatemi terms Rafsanjani’s demise loss of both Iran, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi Tuesday termed the death of former Iranian President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani a loss of both Iran and Pakistan.

The sad demise of Rafsanjani, who was also Chairman of the Expediency Council, was a loss not only of the Islamic Republic, but also of the government and the people of Pakistan, who revered him as a true friend and well wisher of their country, he noted these remarks in the condolence book during his visit to the Iranian Embassy here.

According to a Foreign Office press release, Fatemi on the occasion conveyed his heartfelt condolences at the loss of the great Iranian leader, who, he said, would be remembered as one of the pioneers of the revolution in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hashemi Rafsanjani, who passed away on January 8, remained President of Iran from August 1989 to August 1997.