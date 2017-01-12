Fatemi signs condolence book at German embassy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi Thursday signed the condolence book at the Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany on the sad demise of former German President, Roman Herzog.

According to a press release of the Foreign office, the special assistant conveyed, on behalf of Pakistan leadership and people, deep condolences to the family of the former president, the government and people of Germany.

Syed Tariq Fatemi added that the government and people of Pakistan shared the grief of Herzog’s family and the German people in this time of mourning.

He paid tribute to the former president on his exemplary devotion to his country and the valuable contribution that he made for the reunification of Germany as well as economic reforms as the first president of a unified country, after the fall of Berlin Wall.