FATA’s Umer Khan aims to deflate batsmen in HBL PSL 4

LAHORE, Feb 15 (APP):Umer Khan’s father repairs punctures on vehicles and inflates them, and Umer targets deflating a batsman with his swift and cunning left-arm spin.

A hard working father who could not afford money and lacked opportunities in his native FATA (Federally Administrated Tribal Areas, bordering Afghanistan) had never deflated Umer’s passion

of making it big in cricket, said the information made available here on Friday by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).