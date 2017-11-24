FATA youth delegation visits ISPR

RAWALPINID, Nov 24 (APP):A youth delegation from all seven agencies of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Friday visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The delegation acknowledged Pakistan Army for their efforts and sacrifices for bringing back peace in FATA.The delegation conveyed their feelings for future of FATA, a press release issued by ISPR said.

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor thanked the delegation for support by the brave Pakistanis of FATA and conveyed them assurance on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) that achievements gained through great sacrifices made by people of FATA and the security forces shall not go waste.

Our efforts are now to move from relative peace to enduring peace and stability and for this army shall continue to play its role in support of state institutions in line with aspirations of the people of FATA, he added.