FATA win National Divisional Basketball Championship

PESHAWAR, Jan 29 (APP): FATA created history of winning National

Inter-Division Basketball Championship after defeating Peshawar in a

closely contestant final by 78-77 points played here at PSB Coaching

Center on Sunday.

Member Provincial Assembly Yasin Khalil was the chief guest on this

occasion. Secretary Pakistan Basketball Federation Khalid Bashir,

President KP Basketball Association Muhammad Faqir Awan, Secretary Din Muhammad, President FATA Basketball Association Riaz Shinwari, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Both FATA and Peshawar were fought till the end with rattling pace and

some excellent and perfect baskets were also witnessed. There was just a point difference between the two in the last quarter of the four quarters final with some beautiful incisive rallies of attacks were also enjoyed by the sitting spectators with their cheering hands.

For Peshawar spirited Wahab added 20 points to the team total with four three pointers, Nafees made 18 individual baskets, Rajmeer (16) and Mustafa and Junaid contributed another 10 points each to make a grant total of 77 points.

For FATA promising young-gun Zafar made the difference as he baskets the last three pointer when Peshawar was just two points ahead and his three pointer guided the team to victory by just one point. Faisal (15), Yaqoob (13), Jawad (12) and Faroaz Shah (08) were the other major points contributors for FATA. Thus FATA defeated Peshawar by 78-77 points.

Earlier, Peshawar defeated Islamabad by another thrilling semi-final,

the score was 68-65 and FATA recorded victory against Karachi by 67-57 points. Teams from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, FATA, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta took part, which were divided in four different groups. The top two teams have also qualified for the Class-A.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes. He also

lauded the organizing committee for holding the event wherein 14 teams from all across Pakistan took part.