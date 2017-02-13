FATA to be merged into KP soon: Ameer Muqam

PESHAWAR, Feb 13 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam on Monday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has strong desire to bring FATA into mainstream to address the deprivation of FATA people.

He said on the special directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a special committee was formed to protect the rights of FATA people and present its recommendations how to bring FATA into mainstream.

He said report of the committee was presented in two Houses of the parliament and were approved adding that soon the Prime Minister would announced merger of FATA into KP in the light of the report.

Talking to media in Charsaddha, he said the committee formed its report after hectic deliberations and after knowing the opinion of FATA people. He said the primer also directed that the aspirations of FATA people must be respected while finalizing the report by the committee.

Referring to Panama leaks case, Ameer Muqam said that Prime Minister has nothing to do with Panama leaks’ case rather the case was related to two sons of the primer and whatsoever the decision of the apex court may come, it would be honored.

Meanwhile, he condemned attack on DSNG of a private TV channel in Karachi and killing of its cameraman in the incident. He said the culprits would soon be held and brought to justice.

To a question, Ameer Muqam said that PML-N has done more work of public welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa then the provincial government of PTI.