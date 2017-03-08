FATA to be merged in KPK in next five years:NA told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): Minister for States and Frontier

Regions Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch Wednesday apprised the

National Assembly that FATA Reforms was unanimously approved by the

Federal Cabinet on March 2 and FATA would be merged in Khyber-

Pakhtunkhwa in next five years.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Dawar Khan

Kundi and others regarding merger of the Federally Administered

Tribal Areas (FATA) in the Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, he said the Prime

Minister had constituted a 6-members Committee to suggest FATA

Reforms.

The committee visited all tribal agencies including Frontier

Regions and held Jirgas with the elders. The recommendations were

finalized in consultation wityh all the stakeholders, he said.

The minister said the committee also received some 3000

suggestions from across the country.

To a question, he said there were no bar to merge any areas

and views of the tribal people were sought through Jirga.

He said almost all major political parties were in favor of

FATA reforms except a few one.

Qadir said the tribal people have not yet power to elect their

representative and were govern through with Frontier Crimes

Regulations (FCR).

The people were still being punished under century old FCR, he

added.

Although FATA has Members National Assembly and Senators but

they could not legislate for their areas, he said.

He said Governor was still a chief executive of FATA who was

not an elected person rather an appointee by the Federal government.