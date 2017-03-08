FATA to be merged in KPK in next five years:NA told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): Minister for States and Frontier
Regions Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch Wednesday apprised the
National Assembly that FATA Reforms was unanimously approved by the
Federal Cabinet on March 2 and FATA would be merged in Khyber-
Pakhtunkhwa in next five years.
Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Dawar Khan
Kundi and others regarding merger of the Federally Administered
Tribal Areas (FATA) in the Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, he said the Prime
Minister had constituted a 6-members Committee to suggest FATA
Reforms.
The committee visited all tribal agencies including Frontier
Regions and held Jirgas with the elders. The recommendations were
finalized in consultation wityh all the stakeholders, he said.
The minister said the committee also received some 3000
suggestions from across the country.
To a question, he said there were no bar to merge any areas
and views of the tribal people were sought through Jirga.
He said almost all major political parties were in favor of
FATA reforms except a few one.
Qadir said the tribal people have not yet power to elect their
representative and were govern through with Frontier Crimes
Regulations (FCR).
The people were still being punished under century old FCR, he
added.
Although FATA has Members National Assembly and Senators but
they could not legislate for their areas, he said.
He said Governor was still a chief executive of FATA who was
not an elected person rather an appointee by the Federal government.
