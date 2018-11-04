FATA Strikers to face Rawalpindi Hitters in First Women T20 Cricket Super League final

PESHAWAR, Nov 04 (APP):International cricketers Javeria and Naila Nazir guided their respective

teams – FATA Strikers and Rawalpindi Hitters to the final of the ongoing First

Women Twenty20 Cricket Super League-2018 being played here at Arbab Niaz

Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Javeria, the star of the day’s proceeding hammered a cracking unbeaten century, the third of her overall in the League, by steering FATA Strikers to a convincing 161 runs victory against Quetta Fighters in the first

semi-final. Javeria smashed her third century 112 runs not out while another

promising batter and skipper of Rawalpindi Hitters Naila Nazir struck 65 runs

besides claiming two vital wickets against Rawalpindi Angels in the second

semi-final.

The final of the Women Twenty20 Cricket Super League will

be played on Monday morning. Pakistan Cricket Board National Women selector

Akhtar Sarfaraz with other dignitaries would grace the occasion as guests at

the final.

The two openers’ international cricketer Javeria and

promising batter Sana Urooj added 90 runs partnership for the opening wickets

by guiding the team to setup a handsome 204 runs target for strong Quetta

Fighters.

FATA Strikers stunned strong Quetta Fighters in the first

semi-final by a convincing margin 161 runs with a handsome knock again by

international cricketer opening batter Javeria who struck an unbeaten knock of 112

runs off 88 balls. The star player Javeria played a very vital role in guiding

the team to reach to the final as she made her third century against Quetta

Fighters bowlers 112 runs.

Hitting almost 11 boundaries and three towering sixes,

Javeria has no match in the Women Twenty20 Super Cricket League. She controlled

the whole FATA Strikers batting line up with some superb batting by hitting the

bowlers all around the ground.

Other opener Sana Urooj also played a very supportive role

to Javeria and scored not out 74 runs with seven cracking boundaries and two

sixes on the long-on and long-off boundaries. Sana Urooj had two consecutive

sixes in one over, putting the rival bowlers under tremendous pressure.

Thus FATA Strikers, a team considered as the strong title

contender, scored 204 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of just one

wicket.

In reply, Quetta Fighters tried the hard to chase the

difficult target and but its players did not succeed and thus their wickets

fell one after the other without any break. Quetta bundled out for 43 runs only

with not a single batter could cross the double figures apart of opener Shamim

who scored 12 runs. Maria Gul claimed three wickets for seven runs in her four

overs spell, Remsha and Sana got two wickets each while Maria Raza and Maham

got one wicket each. Thus FATA Strikers won the match by 161 runs and moved to

the final.

In the second match Rawalpindi Hitters defeated

Rawalpindi Angels in the second semi-finals in Rawalpindi affairs by 51 runs

and setup clash with FATA Strikers in the final. Rawalpindi Hitters skipper

Naila won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 126 runs in which she

scored a superb half-century 65 runs. Apart from her Aima Malik scored 26 runs,

Samina added 13 runs to the team total and Rehsha and Anila scored 9 runs each.

For Rawalpindi Angles Humna claimed three wickets for 29 runs in her four overs

spell, Fajar, Sara, Saba and Benish got one wicket each.

In reply, Rawalpindi Angels got a bad start, losing three

wickets for just 11 runs but Maham, Nida and Rahat scored 36, 24 and 20 runs

respectively. Thus Rawalpindi Angels bowled out for 86 runs only with excellent

bowling by Aima, Fatima, Saba and Naila who got two wickets each while Samina

took one wicket. Thus Rawalpindi Hitters won the match by 51 runs. Shakeel and

Shehzad Nabi supervised the match while Shoaib acted as official scorer.