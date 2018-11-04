FATA Strikers to face Rawalpindi Hitters in First Women T20 Cricket Super League final

PESHAWAR, Nov 04 (APP):International cricketers Javeria and Naila Nazir guided their respective
teams – FATA Strikers and Rawalpindi Hitters to the final of the ongoing First
Women Twenty20 Cricket Super League-2018 being played here at Arbab Niaz
Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Javeria, the star of the day’s proceeding hammered a cracking unbeaten century, the third of her overall in the League, by steering FATA Strikers to a convincing 161 runs victory against Quetta Fighters in the first
semi-final. Javeria smashed her third century 112 runs not out while another
promising batter and skipper of Rawalpindi Hitters Naila Nazir struck 65 runs
besides claiming two vital wickets against Rawalpindi Angels in the second
semi-final.
The final of the Women Twenty20 Cricket Super League will
be played on Monday morning. Pakistan Cricket Board National Women selector
Akhtar Sarfaraz with other dignitaries would grace the occasion as guests at
the final.
The two openers’ international cricketer Javeria and
promising batter Sana Urooj added 90 runs partnership for the opening wickets
by guiding the team to setup a handsome 204 runs target for strong Quetta
Fighters.
FATA Strikers stunned strong Quetta Fighters in the first
semi-final by a convincing margin 161 runs with a handsome knock again by
international cricketer opening batter Javeria who struck an unbeaten knock of 112
runs off 88 balls. The star player Javeria played a very vital role in guiding
the team to reach to the final as she made her third century against Quetta
Fighters bowlers 112 runs.
Hitting almost 11 boundaries and three towering sixes,
Javeria has no match in the Women Twenty20 Super Cricket League. She controlled
the whole FATA Strikers batting line up with some superb batting by hitting the
bowlers all around the ground.
Other opener Sana Urooj also played a very supportive role
to Javeria and scored not out 74 runs with seven cracking boundaries and two
sixes on the long-on and long-off boundaries. Sana Urooj had two consecutive
sixes in one over, putting the rival bowlers under tremendous pressure.
Thus FATA Strikers, a team considered as the strong title
contender, scored 204 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of just one
wicket.
In reply, Quetta Fighters tried the hard to chase the
difficult target and but its players did not succeed and thus their wickets
fell one after the other without any break. Quetta bundled out for 43 runs only
with not a single batter could cross the double figures apart of opener Shamim
who scored 12 runs. Maria Gul claimed three wickets for seven runs in her four
overs spell, Remsha and Sana got two wickets each while Maria Raza and Maham
got one wicket each. Thus FATA Strikers won the match by 161 runs and moved to
the final.
In the second match Rawalpindi Hitters defeated
Rawalpindi Angels in the second semi-finals in Rawalpindi affairs by 51 runs
and setup clash with FATA Strikers in the final. Rawalpindi Hitters skipper
Naila won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 126 runs in which she
scored a superb half-century 65 runs. Apart from her Aima Malik scored 26 runs,
Samina added 13 runs to the team total and Rehsha and Anila scored 9 runs each.
For Rawalpindi Angles Humna claimed three wickets for 29 runs in her four overs
spell, Fajar, Sara, Saba and Benish got one wicket each.
In reply, Rawalpindi Angels got a bad start, losing three
wickets for just 11 runs but Maham, Nida and Rahat scored 36, 24 and 20 runs
respectively. Thus Rawalpindi Angels bowled out for 86 runs only with excellent
bowling by Aima, Fatima, Saba and Naila who got two wickets each while Samina
took one wicket. Thus Rawalpindi Hitters won the match by 51 runs. Shakeel and
Shehzad Nabi supervised the match while Shoaib acted as official scorer.
FATA Strikers to face Rawalpindi Hitters in First Women T20 Cricket Super League final
PESHAWAR, Nov 04 (APP):International cricketers Javeria and Naila Nazir guided their respective