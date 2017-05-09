FATA reforms’ amendment bill to be presented in upcoming NA session: Muqam

PESHAWAR, May 9 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, on Tuesday said the Prime Minister has directed Law Ministry to draft FATA reforms’ amendment bill for its passage from National Assembly.

Talking to a parliamentary delegation from FATA led by MNA Shah Gee Gul Afridi and MNA Shahbudin here said the bill would be presented in upcoming NA session. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi was also present on the occasion.

He said FATA reforms has been initiated on the desire of Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif and will take it to the logical end. He said there should be no worry among the tribesmen about it implementation.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is himself initiator of historic FATA reforms meant to change the socio-economic life of tribal people and brining them in mainstream.

Amir Muqam and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that PML-N would represent the FATA people and would bring FATA reforms as per their desire. They reiterated to implement FATA reform in toto.

They appreciated the sacrifices of FATA people and said that their

sacrifices would always be remembered in history of the country and the government would not leave any stone unturned to provide relief to tribal people.