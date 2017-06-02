FATA merger decision into KP to take logical conclusion: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry

Nisar Ali Khan Friday said reforms and decision regarding merger

of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was an achievement of present government and it

would be taken to its logical conclusion.

He was talking to Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Engr Ameer

Muqam, who called on him here.

The minister said maintenance of law and order in KP and

socio-economic development of people were among the foremost

priorities of government.

He said efforts and role of federal government for past four

years towards security of the province, political stability and

development is a clear manifestation that journey to development can

only be ensured through practical steps and not through mere slogans

and claims.

The two leaders discussed overall situation of the country,

especially the politics in KP, development projects in province

and FATA reforms.

Chaudhry Nisar underlined need for proactive role of party

workers towards highlighting and resolution of real issues of

people of the province.

The minister said he would visit Peshawar in next few days

and future strategy would be formulated in consultation with party

leadership.