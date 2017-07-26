FATA completes a year without single polio case

PESHAWAR, July 26 (APP): The Federally Administered Tribal Areas

(FATA) on Wednesday completed a year without a polio case. The last

polio case emerged in the FATA on July 27, 2016 and the zero polio

case status has been maintained since then.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra applauded

the Expanded Programme on Immunization (PEI) FATA team and vaccinators

for keeping the FATA polio free for the last one year.

“It is a significant milestone achieved for first time in the

history of fight against polio in FATA,” he said in a statement.

He congratulated Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Coordinator

Dr Fida Muhammad Wazir for his diligent efforts and inspiring

leadership, who could steer the Programme to success despite harsh challenges.

“It has been an unprecedented year of quality leadership

by Dr Fida Mohammad Wazir and superior efforts of EOC FATA team and

field teams who kept FATA polio free for a year,” he said

Meanwhile, Dr Fida Muhammad Wazir, in a statement, also

appreciated the EOC FATA team and agency level teams for the

completion of a year without a polio case. “We should continue to

strive for keeping FATA polio free forever, which is very much

possible now that a lot has been achieved,” he said.

He said it was important to keep constant check on mobile

population as they could be a source of transmitting virus from

other regions to the FATA.

Recent focus of polio programme, he said, had been on reaching

and vaccinating persistently missed children and high risk mobile population.

The coordinator said in line with the National Emergency Action

Plan 2017-18 female vaccination teams were being hired and renewed

focus initiated on developing accurate micro plans so that space for

missing a single child was eliminated.

He said the FATA PEI team would continue efforts and work hard

to sustain the unprecedented achievements and keep the region

polio free.

It is worth mentioning here that Dr Fida Wazir took over as

Additional Chief Secretary FATA on July 28, 2016 and since then

polio eradication has been prioritized as one of the main objectives

for the FATA administration.