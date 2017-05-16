Fata being linked with CPEC, polio eradicated from tribal areas: Governor

PESHAWAR, May 16 (APP): KP Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar

Jhagra said here on Tuesday Fata was being linked CPEC through link roads that would

usher a new era of progress and prosperity in tribal areas.

He said provision of basic amenities of life to tribal people was the

top most priority of the government and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

would help improve the overall economic and industrial prosperity of tribal population.

He expressed these views while talking to Engr Amir Muqam, the Prime

Minister’s advisor and PML(N) KP President who called on him here at Governor House

Peshawar.

The Governor said eradication of polio was the top priority of the

government and this disease was eliminated from tribal areas due to government’s

effective strategies.

He said focus was being given on curricular and co-curricular activities

in schools besides holding of sports galas and festivals to provide healthy atmosphere to

youth.

The Governor said tube wells in FATA has been shifted to solar energy

that would not only help save electricity for industrial, agriculture and domestic

consumers besides ensuring provision of clean drinking water to tribal people.

Street lights run through solar system have been installed in Bajaur

Agency’s Khar, adding that restoration of infrastructure in Fata besides others projects

would help improve socio-economic conditions of tribesmen.