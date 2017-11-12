Fata beat Peshawar in T20 Cup match

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): Fata Region beat Peshawar Region by six wickets in the match of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Sunday.

After winning the toss Fata invited Peshawar to bat first where they pilled up a total of 164 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Muqaddis Ahmed 51 not out, Naved Yasin 30, Israrullah 28, Muhammad Rizwan 22 batted well.

Fata’s Usama Mir and Ahmed Jamal grabbed two wickets each for 24 and 30 runs, respectively.

In reply, Fata Region achieved the target in 18.5 overs for the loss of four wickets. Awais Zia 50, Hammad Azam 38 not out, Khushdil Shah 24, Mukhtar Ahmed 21 batted well.

For Peshawar, Zohaib Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Sohail Khan and Imran Khan Sr. took one wicket each for 11, 21, 26 and 27 runs, respectively.

Awais Zia (Fata Region) was declared Man of the match.