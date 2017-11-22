FATA beat Karachi Whites in National T20 match

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):FATA Region outplayed Karachi Region Whites by 19 runs in the match of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Karachi Region Whites won the toss and invited Fata Region to bat first for which they scored 219 runs for 6 in 20 overs. Mukhtar Ahmed played a magnificent innings of 117 runs including 15 fours and 6 sixes. Sohail Akhtar 39 and Nabi Gul 22 were the other two main contributors.

For Karachi Region Whites, Anwar Ali and Tabish Khan bagged two wickets each for 51 and 62 runs, respectively while Ruman Raees 1 for 29 and Zulfiqar Babar 1 for 40 also took wickets.

In reply, Karachi Region Whites could only score 200 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Khurram Manzoor attained 104 runs smashing 14 fours and 2 sixes while Haris Sohail also contributed with 50 runs.

For Fata, Sameen Gul and Hammad Azam grabbed two wickets each giving 26 and 30 runs, respectively. Mukhtar Ahmed of Fata Region was declared Man of the match.

Summarized scores:

Fata Region 219-6 in 20 overs: (Mukhtar Ahmed 117, 58 balls, 15x4s, 6x6s, Sohail Akhtar 39, 14 balls, 1×4, 5x6s, Nabi Gul 22, 21 balls, 2x4s, 1×6, Anwar Ali 2-51, Tabish Khan 2-62, Ruman Raees 1-29, Zulfiqar Babar 1-40).

Karachi Region Whites 200-5 in 20 overs: (Khurram Manzoor 104, 61 balls, 14x4s, 2x6s, Haris Sohail 50, 23 balls, 4x4s, 3x6s, Sameen Gul 2-26, Hammad Azam 2-30).