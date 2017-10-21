PESHAWAR, Oct 21 (APP):President FATA Basketball Association Riaz Shinwari Saturday said that the trials to selection FATA team for the forthcoming National Inter-Divisional Basketball Grade-A Championship will be organized on October 23 at 4 pm at Islamia College Basketball Court.
He said the selection committee comprising Rab Nawaz, Hidayat Ullah Afridi, and he himself would short-list the probable for the National event. He also advised the basketball players of FATA to report to Riaz Shinwari on the above mentioned date and time.
FATA Basketball trials for National Inter-Divisional Championship on Oct 23
PESHAWAR, Oct 21 (APP):President FATA Basketball Association Riaz Shinwari Saturday said that the trials to selection FATA team for the forthcoming National Inter-Divisional Basketball Grade-A Championship will be organized on October 23 at 4 pm at Islamia College Basketball Court.