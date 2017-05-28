Fasting a source of social reformation, development: President

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain felicitated the nation and Muslim world on the onset of holy month of Ramzan, saying that besides bringing the believers closer to Allah, fasting was a sources of social reformation as well as social development.

In his message on the beginning of holy month of Ramzan (1438 Hijri), the president hoped that the believers would be able to appease Allah Almighty during this month of blessings.

He said every act of worship in Islam causes the

spiritual purification but prayer, fasting, Hajj and Zakat

were also beneficial for people’s training as well as the

welfare of the society.

“However, fasting is the only worship that has no external aspect as it was the matter only between Allah and the worshipper,” he said.

He said through this system of worship, Allah wanted to

inculcate in humans the characteristics of selflessness,

sincerity and discipline which bring progress to the societies

caught up by greed, materialism and anarchy.

President Mamnoon said we should pass this holy month of Ramzan with the passion by taking care of poor and meek people to make them self-reliant.

The believers should also strive to guide the betrayed people besides praying for their rectification, he added.

The president also called for special prayers for protection and betterment of the soldiers fighting the forces spreading anarchy and lawlessness in the country.

President Mamnoon also prayed that this holy month of Ramzan becomes a source of blessing for Pakistan, Muslim Ummah as well as the whole world.