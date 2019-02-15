Fast-bowler Irfan set eyes to become ‘best bowler’ in PSL 2019

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Irfan has set his eyes on becoming the best bowler in the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019.

In an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan, the Multan Sultans pacer spoke about his aspirations regarding PSL and the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

“I want to become the best bowler of the tournament,” said Irfan. “This will help me a great deal with regards to my selection in the squad for the 2019 World Cup.”