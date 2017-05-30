Fast bowler Fazal Mahmood remembered

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Cricketer Fazal Mahmood, who is regarded as the finest pace bowler of the country, was remembered on the occasion of his 12th death anniversary on Tuesday.

Fazal Mahmood was born in Lahore on February 18,1927. He started his first class career in 1943. Mahmood was one of the finest cricketers, Pakistan had produced. He grew up to become a bowling wizard. Before the creation of Pakistan, Fazal played for North India.

His outstanding performance in matches earned him a place in the Indian squad which was to tour Australia; however the partition

of India was announced and Fazal Mahmood opted for Pakistan. Fazal

Mahmood helped in popularizing cricket in Pakistan.

His bowling spell against the visiting MCC convinced the kingmakers at Lords to grant test status to Pakistan. Fazal Mahmood thus made his test debut in 1952 against India.

The highlight of his career remains the test at Oval England in 1954 when Fazal took 12 wickets for just 99 runs. Beating the kings at their own game was a big achievement for the newcomers (Pakistanis).

In his career, Fazal Mahmood captured a total of 139 wickets

in the 34 test matches he played averaging 24.7 runs. He is also the

only bowler to take 12 wickets in a series 4 times. Fazal Mahmood

was chosen as the Wisden Cricketer of the Year 1955 for his

outstanding performance at the Oval making him the first Pakistani

to receive the honor.

He reached the 100 wicket mark in 22 tests. After retirement

Fazal Mahmood served as a National Selector. On May 30, 2005, Fazl

Mehmood suffered a heart attack which proved to be fatal.