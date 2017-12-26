Farooq pays tribute to Chairperson BISP for eradicating poverty

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 26 (APP)::The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu
and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haidar Khan paid glowing tributes to Chairperson of
Benzir Income Support Program (BISP) Marvee Memon for her hectic efforts in
eradicating poverty, promotion of education and empowering women from
downtrodden section of society.
He said while talking to Chairperson BISP Marvee Memon in
Kashmir House Islamabad on Tuesday.
He said that PML-N government not only continued BISP
program but also allocated huge funds for the program in interest of poor
segment of society.
AJK PM lauds BISP Chairperson for including Neelum and
Kahota districts of Azad Kashmir in ambit of the program and said that it would
help in reducing financial issues of LOC affected people.
Raja Farooq said PML-N government made the BISP transparent adding
programs like sources of Education and Employment ( Wasila Taleem and Wasila
Rozgar) programs have also become result oriented in assisting women to launch
self-help based employment schemes.
Speaking on the occasion, BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon said
that government is giving focus to educational programs for poor children and to
ensure maximum enrollment in the schools through ‘ Wasila Taleem ‘Program.
