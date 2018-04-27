Farooq Haider appeals world to support right to self determination of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has appealed to the international human rights bodies and democratic nations to come forward and support the right to self determination movement of Kashmiris.

He was talking to a delegation of the members of British Parliament which called on him in London on Thursday.

Raja Farooq Haider said international human rights organizations especially Parliaments of the European countries should take notice of the use of lethal weapons like pallet guns by Indian military and paramilitary forces in Occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

He made it clear that Kashmiris are never willing to stay with India and determined to achieve their internationally promised right to self determination.

Farooq expressed that our brethren in Pakistan should have full confidence on us as we also trust them, and we have never disappointed them.

He said, “Our elders have sacrificed for this region besides playing part in making Pakistan.”