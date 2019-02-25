Farooq expresses concern over OIC inviting Indian FM

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday expressed concern over Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) for inviting Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Sawaraj to attend the OIC Foreign Minister’s conference in Abu Dhabi.The AJK Premier, who is on a foreign visit, issued a statement here and expressed shock and sadness over inviting the Indian foreign minister to the OIC, saying India was a murderer of innocent Kashmiris and Muslims.

Farooq Haider said that OIC represented Islamic countries to discuss their own issues. But now it was opening its doors for non-Muslim countries, which were mingling in their affairs, so it may lose its utility, he added.

Haider urged the government of Pakistan to take serious note of it and inform the member countries of the recent wave of terror of Hindu extremists and violence against Kashmiri Muslims across India.