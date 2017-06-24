Farooq accused India of perpetrating terrorism Pakistan

MIRPUR (AJK), June 24 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime

Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that India was involved in terrorism and its financing in Pakistan to destabilize the country.

He said this while talking to various public representative

delegations from various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir at his personal residence.

Haider said that the confessions by Indian intelligence agent Kulbhushan Jhadav was exposed Indian design to destabilize Pakistan and sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said that Pakistan has already taken up this issue at various forums,

of Indian involvement in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The terrorist always used vulnerable elements in the society to carry

out terrorist acts, which India was doing, he underlined.

Raja Farooq Haider said that the Indian Army chief had shown

leadership through his cowardly act for his backing to the use of an innocent Kashmiri as human shield.

During the last month, dozens of Kashmiris were martyred and hundreds were seriously injured and many hundreds arbitrarily arrested, Farooq added.