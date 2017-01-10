Farhatullah Babar elected chairman select committee on RTI Bill 2016

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Senate Select Committee on Right to

Information Bill, 2016 on Tuesday unanimously elected Senator Farhatullah Babar as its Chairman.

His name was proposed by Muzaffar Husain Shah and seconded by all

members present in the meeting. All the members congratulated the newly elected chairman and termed him the best choice for the job. The election was done under Rule 205 read with Rule 184 (1) of rules of procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate and the motion adopted by the House on December 23,2016.

Speaking after the election, Senator Babar thanked all the members for

reposing confidence in him. He said the draft of the bill was prepared by

the sub committee of the Information Broadcasting and National Heritage (IB&NH) Committee of the House and the Ministry of IB&NH fully cooperated with it.

He said that the bill was whetted by law ministry but it could not be tabled in any House. He proposed two month period for finalization of the draft.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage

Marriyum Aurangzeb said work on the bill was done rigorously and former minister Pervaiz Rashid chaired over 15 meetings.

She said it was an important bill and its passage would be milestone. She said that the comparison of the government bill with private bill

would show the difference as hard work has been done by the government team.

She said comparison of the bill with provincial bills and six regional

countries has been done. She said that there was a need for a federal bill as the provincial bills do not cover defence and foreign ministries.

The meeting was attended by Mushahidullah, Javed Abbasi, Nehal Hashmi, Pervaiz Rashid, Muzaffar Husain Shah, Hidayatullah, Mukhtiar Ahmed Dhamrah Aijaz, Shibli Faraz, Khushbakaht Shujaat and Ilyas Bilour.