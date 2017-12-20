Farhan Zaman, Ahsan Ayaz fail to make it to semifinals of Pakistan Open

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Pakistan’s hopes to reach in the final of Pakistan Open Men’s Squash Championship came to an end as both Farhan Zaman and Ahsan Ayaz could not get to the next round after losing their matches here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Farhan Zaman was defeated by Egyptian Mazeen Hasham in straight sets with the game score 11-9, 11-6 and 11-6. While Ahsan Ayaz also suffered defeat at the hands of another Egyptian Zahed Mohamed.

Ahsan played in the first game and won it with the game score 11-7, but he could not carry his form in the subsequent sets, losing 6-11, 4-11 and 2-11.

Top seed Marwan El Shorbagy of Egypt reached the last eight by winning his match against Malaysian Mohammad Syafiq Kamal in straight sets with the game score 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9.

Meanwhile, in the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Women Squash Championship top seed Annie Au, Rachael Gringham, Rowan Elaraby and Sivasangari Subramaniam defeated their opponents to book their place in the semifinals here at Mushaf Squash Complex.

In the first quarterfinal, Annie Au brushed aside Hana Moataz of Egypt in a one sided match 11-2, 11-2, 11-8. The match lasted just for 15 minutes. In the second quarterfinal Egypt’s Rowan Elaraby defeated her compatriot Mayar Hany with the game score of 2-11, 11-7, 11-5 and 11-3 in a 21-minute affair. The third quarterfinal was played between Rachael Gringham of Australia and Nadine Shahin of Egypt. Both the players displayed exquisite game of squash, however Rachael Gringham managed to win the match with the game score of 11-4, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7 in 41 minutes.

The fourth quarterfinal was a close contest between Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia and Egypt’s Hania El Hammamy. Hania won the first set with the game score of 11-8 but her Malaysian rival came back in the set and won it after a nail biting contest with the game score of 14-12.

She consolidated her grip on the match by winning the third set with the game score of 12-10. The fourth game was also close one but the Malaysian managed to win the game with the game score of 11-9. The match lasted for 54

minutes.