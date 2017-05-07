Farewll party hosted for outgoing Pak HC in Colombo

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): The High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo hosted a farewell party for outgoing High Commissioner Maj Gen ® Syed Shakeel Hussain, which was attended by scores of local and Pakistani community there.

According to a message received here Sunday, the high commissioner, addressing the party participants, said it had been an honour and privilege to represent the Government of Pakistan in the beautiful island.

“I have loved every minute of my work here and I am leaving with the hope that our strong relationship will achieve new heights in future.

I wish to take this opportunity to extend my sincere gratitude to the amazing people of Sri Lanka for their love, care, hospitality and

support,” he added.

The event was attended by a large number of people from different

walks of life, including government ministers, parliamentarians,

diplomats, government functionaries, members of Sri Lanka-Pakistan Friendship Association, Trade and Investment Association and Sri Lanka-Pakistan Business Council, Pakistani community based in

Sri Lanka and officials of the High Commission.