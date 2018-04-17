Far-flung areas of Balochistan being connected through road networks: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Lt General (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch has said that

far-flung areas of Balochistan are being connected through road networks under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said Dalbandin to Mashkail road would also be constructed and connected with Panjgur under CPEC project.

He pointed out that the federal government has approved Rs 200 million for earthquake affected people of Mashkail.

The Minister said the objective of this corridor is to benefit maximum number of population, which in turn will change social complexion of the people around this corridor.

The industrial zones are also being established along CPEC route for the well being of Balochistan’s people, he added.