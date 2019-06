ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP):The minimum amount of Sadqa –e- Fitr has been fixed at Rs 100 per head this year, said Central Ruet-e- Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

In a statement , he said according to the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs 100 per head.