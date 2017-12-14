Famous poet Jaun Elia remembered

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Renowned poet, biographer and scholar Jaun Elia was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary observed on Thursday.

Born on December 14,1931 in Amroha, Uttar Pardesh, Elia migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and settled in Karachi.

He wrote his first Urdu couplet when he was just 8.

His famous poetry collections include Shayed, Ya’ani, Gumaan, Lekan, and Goya.

He also had complete command over Arabic, Persian, and Hebrew. He was a highly skilled translator.

For his literary services, he got the Presidential Pride of Performance Award. He died on November 8, 2002, after a protracted

illness.