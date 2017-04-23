Famous folk Singer Laila Jutti starts work on Album

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Famous Folk Singer, Laila Jutti has started

work on her first folk music album which will be released before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Talking to APP, she said that composition of her album in progress and

soon it would be finalized by renowned music Director, Sada Bahar.

She expressed the hope that people would like my singing and specially

folk music.

Laila Jutti said that people of Pakistan still were intrested to listen folk music, adding that she recently performed in ten-day folk festival at folk theater arranged by Lok Virsa at Lok Mela.

She said that the people response was outstanding.

Laila Jutti said that earlier I had already performed at PTV, PNCA and at number concerts in various cities including Lahor, Multan, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. She also performed in UAE Dubai.

She said that I liked to sing famous songs of old folk, real folk and lok folk.

She said that Bali Jutti and Madam Noor Jahan were her favorite singers, adding that “I always listen Madam Noor Jahan to learn something new as she was legendary singer”.

She said that the name of her Album would be decided after finalization of composition work.

Laila Jutti said that future of folk theater was bright, as our new generation was showing interest in folk culture and music.

She said that Lok Virsa was doing a great job to promote folk music and folk culture of the country.

She said that Lok Mela, folk theater was a great experience for her.

She said that Lok Mela was great an importatnt forum for presenting

beautiful diverse culture and music of country.