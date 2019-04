ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):A famous annual Sikh’s Baisakhi festival started Sunday (April 14 ) at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal.

Around 2,206 Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Lahore from India to participate in the annual celebrations.

The main ceremony of Besakhi festival called `Bhog Akhand Paath Sahib’ was being attended by thousands of sikh’s yatrees every year, a private news channel reported.