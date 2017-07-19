Famous actor Nadeem Baig turns 76

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Famous Pakistani actor, singer and
film producer Nadeem turned 76 on Wednesday.
Mirza Nazeer Baig Mughal better known as Nadeem Baig was born
July 19, 1941 in Vijayawada now part of Andhra Pradesh state of
India, then part of Madras Presidency in British India.
Since the beginning of his career in 1967, he has appeared
in over two hundred films and has won various awards, including the
1997 Pride of Performance award.
Nadeem Baig migrated to Pakistan along with his
family after the independence of Pakistan in 1947. He finished his
high school and attended some years of college in Karachi before he
entered the film industry.
Nadeem’s film career spans over 50 years now. He started
his career in 1967 and made his debut in film Chakori in a leading
role with actress Shabana. The film was produced and directed by
Captain Ehtesham, who, in real life, became his father-in-law in
1968. The film did well in both circuits of Pakistani film
industry,i.e., West and East Pakistan.
He won a Nigar Award in the best actor’s category for
Chakori.
Besides acting, Nadeem has sung many songs for films.
Nadeem has worked with veteran film directors of Pakistani film
industry including Pervez Malik, Nazrul Islam, S. Suleman, Shamim
Ara, Sangeeta and Samina Peerzada. Among the well-known actors, he
has worked with Santosh Kumar, Darpan, Waheed Murad, Allauddin and Syed Kamal over his long career.
He made a popular screen pairing with actress Shabnam with
whom he acted in most of his films.
Some of the major films of the veteran actor include Chakori, Diya
Aur Toofan, Daman Aur Chingari, Aina, Bandish,Dil Lagi, Umang,
Naadan, Chote Sahab, Dhaagh, Mukhra, Sargam, Umar Mukhtar,
Dupatta Jal Raha Hai, Koi Tujh Sa Kahan, Mein Ek Din Laut Kay Aaoon
Ga, Love Mein Gum, Main Hoon Shahid Afridi,The System, Hijrat,
Sikander, Zarrar and Shaan-e-Ishq.
