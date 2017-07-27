Famous actor Humayun Saeed turns 46

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Famous film and television actor and
producer Humayun Saeed turned 46 on Thursday.
Humayun Saeed enjoys substantial fan following in Pakistan since the
beginning of his career and was often ranked amongst the highest
paid TV actors of his time.
Saeed was born on 27 July 1971 in Karachi and got his
education in Karachi and was employed at a garments factory, as a
general manager, before he got into the show business.
Humayun Saeed began his career as a television producer in the
late 80s. His maiden production did not produce favorable
results. After stepping into showbiz, Saeed’s powerful presence
caught the eye of directors and he was cast in the TV shows for
acting roles. “Ye Jahaan”, a musical that was telecast in 1996
became his debut.
The same year he was declared best actor for his performance
in “Ab Tum Ja Saktay Ho”, directed by Mehreen Jabbar, in which he
was cast opposite Sania Saeed and Khalida Riyasat.
Saeed continued doing TV productions alongside and partnered with
Sultana Siddiqui in late 90s and then Abdullah Kadwani in 2000s for
his production companies.
His notable TV work as an actor includes Mehndi (drama),
Doraha (TV series), “Kabhi Pyar Mein”, Kaafir (TV series), Uraan,
“Hum Se Juda Na Hona” “Ladies Park”,and “Dillagi” .
Humayun Saeed made his film debut in 1999 with Samina
Peerzada’s movie “Inteha”. He portrayed the negative role in Inteha
and went on to receive the National Award – Best Actor – for his
role in his very first film.
Due to poor conditions of Pakistan film industry at that time,
he did only limited number of movies until the revival of cinema
began in 2013.
He has done four movies since the resurgence of cinema in
2013, “Main Hoon Shahid Afridi”,” Bin Roye”,and ” Jawani Phir Nahi
Ani”,and Yalgaar, all of them were declared commercially successful.
His film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani holds the record of highest-grossing
film of all time on Pakistani box office.
His coming movies include Project Ghazi,Punjab Nahi Jaungi,
and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.
