Famous actor Humayun Saeed turns 46

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Famous film and television actor and

producer Humayun Saeed turned 46 on Thursday.

Humayun Saeed enjoys substantial fan following in Pakistan since the

beginning of his career and was often ranked amongst the highest

paid TV actors of his time.

Saeed was born on 27 July 1971 in Karachi and got his

education in Karachi and was employed at a garments factory, as a

general manager, before he got into the show business.

Humayun Saeed began his career as a television producer in the

late 80s. His maiden production did not produce favorable

results. After stepping into showbiz, Saeed’s powerful presence

caught the eye of directors and he was cast in the TV shows for

acting roles. “Ye Jahaan”, a musical that was telecast in 1996

became his debut.

The same year he was declared best actor for his performance

in “Ab Tum Ja Saktay Ho”, directed by Mehreen Jabbar, in which he

was cast opposite Sania Saeed and Khalida Riyasat.

Saeed continued doing TV productions alongside and partnered with

Sultana Siddiqui in late 90s and then Abdullah Kadwani in 2000s for

his production companies.

His notable TV work as an actor includes Mehndi (drama),

Doraha (TV series), “Kabhi Pyar Mein”, Kaafir (TV series), Uraan,

“Hum Se Juda Na Hona” “Ladies Park”,and “Dillagi” .

Humayun Saeed made his film debut in 1999 with Samina

Peerzada’s movie “Inteha”. He portrayed the negative role in Inteha

and went on to receive the National Award – Best Actor – for his

role in his very first film.

Due to poor conditions of Pakistan film industry at that time,

he did only limited number of movies until the revival of cinema

began in 2013.

He has done four movies since the resurgence of cinema in

2013, “Main Hoon Shahid Afridi”,” Bin Roye”,and ” Jawani Phir Nahi

Ani”,and Yalgaar, all of them were declared commercially successful.

His film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani holds the record of highest-grossing

film of all time on Pakistani box office.

His coming movies include Project Ghazi,Punjab Nahi Jaungi,

and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.