ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP): The traffic remained jammed for
hours in the Wednesday morning due to a fallen tree on Club Road
as the authorities concerned do not have latest equipment to
chop and remove the hurdle.
The tree had fallen due to heavy rain that lashed early
morning in federal capital, inspiring visitors to come out of
their houses and enjoy the pleasent weather. However visotors
heading towards Murree got stuck on Club Road as the fallen
tree was being cut by traffic police with a traditional axe
consuming extra time to clear the road.
“I am going to Murree with my family but traffic jam has
disturbed my plan and I am hoping soon the raod would be
cleared” said a stranded commuter Abid Ali from Haripur.
The sergent on duty informed that they do not have latest
portable automatic equipment to cut and remove the tree from
the road. ” Traditional axe was only solution to the
problem”, he added.
Traffic gridlock is common on Eid days from Rawal Dam Chowk
to Murree and the fallen tree has added more complexity to
the situation. The commuters have demanded of the government
to equip relevent authority with latest technology to swiftly
handle this kind of situation.
Fallen tree on Club road causes traffic gridlock
ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP): The traffic remained jammed for