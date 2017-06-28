Fallen tree on Club road causes traffic gridlock

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP): The traffic remained jammed for

hours in the Wednesday morning due to a fallen tree on Club Road

as the authorities concerned do not have latest equipment to

chop and remove the hurdle.

The tree had fallen due to heavy rain that lashed early

morning in federal capital, inspiring visitors to come out of

their houses and enjoy the pleasent weather. However visotors

heading towards Murree got stuck on Club Road as the fallen

tree was being cut by traffic police with a traditional axe

consuming extra time to clear the road.

“I am going to Murree with my family but traffic jam has

disturbed my plan and I am hoping soon the raod would be

cleared” said a stranded commuter Abid Ali from Haripur.

The sergent on duty informed that they do not have latest

portable automatic equipment to cut and remove the tree from

the road. ” Traditional axe was only solution to the

problem”, he added.

Traffic gridlock is common on Eid days from Rawal Dam Chowk

to Murree and the fallen tree has added more complexity to

the situation. The commuters have demanded of the government

to equip relevent authority with latest technology to swiftly

handle this kind of situation.