Fakhar Zaman an ex-sailor of Pakistan Navy

KARACHI, Jun 19 (APP): Fakhar Zaman, whose scintillating knock
of 114 paved the way for Pakistan’s stunning victory against India
in the ICC Champions Trophy final, is an ex-sailor of Pakistan
Navy.
Fakhar Zaman had remained a part of the Pakistan Navy Cricket
team for seven years, according to a Pakistan Navy press release
issued here.
Meanwhile, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad
Zakaullah, has congratulated Pakistan Cricket team and its captain
Sarfraz Ahmed and also lauded the outstanding performance of
Fakhar Zaman on the historic win against India.
