Fakhar Zaman an ex-sailor of Pakistan Navy

KARACHI, Jun 19 (APP): Fakhar Zaman, whose scintillating knock

of 114 paved the way for Pakistan’s stunning victory against India

in the ICC Champions Trophy final, is an ex-sailor of Pakistan

Navy.

Fakhar Zaman had remained a part of the Pakistan Navy Cricket

team for seven years, according to a Pakistan Navy press release

issued here.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah, has congratulated Pakistan Cricket team and its captain

Sarfraz Ahmed and also lauded the outstanding performance of

Fakhar Zaman on the historic win against India.