Fake messages attributing to ISPR in circulation on social media

RAWALPINDI Feb 21 (APP): Of late there are fake messages being circulated on social media attributing to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), carrying fake threat warnings or emergency contact numbers.

It is clarified that ISPR communicates only through official website/accounts on twitter/ facebook. Nothing is shared through WhatsApp, a statement issued by ISPR here on Tuesday read.

All are suggested not to circulate fake messages without cross

checking it on official ISPR Web site / accounts. For more info

follow Twitter @OfficialDGISPR and @ISPR_Official