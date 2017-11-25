Faizabad operation: tear gas used to disperse protesters, dozens detained

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Heavy contingents of police, FC, and Rangers commenced operation early Saturday morning against the protesters at

city’s Faizabad Interchange, using tear gas to disperse the protesters and detaining dozens in the process.

The operation was commenced on court orders following expiry

of the midnight deadline set by the district administration.

Prison vans and ambulances are at the site while

riot police also used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Several police officials were injured as protesters pelted stones, rocks at them.

Dr. Altaf of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

told APP that so far around 12 injured persons including three personnel of police, two of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and some civilians have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Protesters were seen fleeing the scene as police restored to teargas shelling to evacuate the Interchange.

According to a private TV channels, at least 300 protesters have so far been apprehended by police since the operation was launched around 7: 30 am.

According to district administration sources, the Faizabad interchange is now in control of authorities as the operation continues.

Talking to a private news channel, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Captain (retd) Mushtaq said, “We have issued orders to commence the operation.”

Minutes prior to starting the operation, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) removed the barbed wire fences surrounding the sit-in area, where protesters belonging to a religious party had been demonstrating for 20 days. Protesters also pelted stones at riot police.

APP’s correspondents at the scene explained that markets and bus stops in Faizabad and its surrounding areas are completely empty, while police have banned entry for all unrelated persons.

“We will clear the Faizabad area today in line with court’s orders,” a senior police officer said, adding that “We “will try our best to make sure there is no fatality.”

As the midnight deadline given by district administration expired, the protesters belonging to a religious party remained camped at the Faizabad Interchange overnight, continuing their protest over vital transport junction.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry disclosed that four CCTV cameras that were monitoring the demonstration had their wires cut. The Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal took notice and asked for a report on the matter.

Late Friday night, the district administration of the federal capital had also issued a final warning to protesters of religious party, camped at Faizabad Interchange, and had told them to disperse by midnight, threatening to take action of the order was not followed.

The warning was issued through a notification issued by the district magistrate.

It is mentioned that the protest has resulted in severe issues for residents of the Capital and Rawalpindi, who face traffic jams and mobility issues on a daily basis.

Talks between the government and protesters belonging to religious parties – Tehreek-i-Khatm-i-Nabuwwat, Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah and Sunni Tehreek Pakistan (ST) last Saturday and then on Monday and even till mid-night of Friday were conducted but these failed with no breakthrough in sight, as protest leaders continued to demand resignation of Federal Minister for Law and Justice.