Faizabad operation: all injured persons discharged from PIMS, FGPC

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Sunday said that all injured persons had been discharged

from the hospital, who received injuries from protesters of sit-in at Faizabad Interchange during police operation.

According to an official of PIMS, all injured persons had been discharged after receiving necessary medical

treatment including remaining two policemen who discharged today after complete

recovery from injuries.

He said that a total of 216 injured persons had been shifted to the hospital including policemen, FC personnel and

civilians, who mainly received injuries due to stone-throwing of protesters and

suffocation from tear-gas.

Talking to media, Deputy Director Emergency PIMS Dr Farukh Kamal said that more than 100 beds had been added with

the emergency department of PIMS to provide best medical assistance to the injured.

He said that the hospital was on high alert in wake of police operation against sit-in protesters.

He said that the hospital management had deployed additional medical and para medical staff with

additional beds in the hospital to ensure provision of best medical cover to injured persons besides ensuring provision of sufficient quantity of medicines.

Similarly, ambulances had been arranged to shift injured persons from Faizabad to the hospital and providing

other medical services during police operation, he added.

Talking to media, Dr Sharif Astori from Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) said that last three

remaining injured persons had been discharged today from the hospital while presently

there was no injured person admitted in the hospital and that all discharged person were stable and healthy.

He said that the hospital had received as many as 22 injured persons including policemen and civilians. He

added after giving necessary medical services all injured civilians and policemen had been discharged.

He said that the hospital was still on high alert and additional medical and para medical staff had been

deployed to ensure provision of best and timely medical services to the injured

persons. He added additional beds had been arranged in the emergency ward of

the hospital.

He said that all senior doctors were on call while vacations of all medical and para medical staff had been

cancelled in wake of Faizabad operation.

He said that hospital ambulances were ready to shift any injured to the hospital besides providing other

services on spot.