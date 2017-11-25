Faizabad Crackdown: 46 injured persons shifted to hospitals

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Islamabad police Saturday took control of Faizabad Interchange after dispersing protesters

by launching an operation that inflicted injuries to around 46 persons.

Around 24 injured police and FC officials, and 14 civilians have been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) while some others were shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi for treatment.

Dr. Altaf at PIMS told APP that the injured were being provided medical treatment as emergency had been declared in the hospital.

APP Correspondent at the site reported that around 100 protesters had been taken into custody by Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and were being shifted to different police stations through prison vans.

Most of the protesters retreated and the others who were attempting to flee were taken into custody. Heavy contingents of Police, Frontier Constabulary and Rangers are taking part in the operation.