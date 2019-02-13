‘Faiz Ahmad Faiz lives in hearts of people’

MULTAN, Feb 13, (APP):Revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz lived in hearts of his fans as he gave new colours to Urdu poetry. Talking to APP here on Wednesday on birth anniversary of the legendary poet, renowned scholar and writer Dr Salauddin Haider said that Faiz was a poet who revolutionized Urdu poetry by his unique and innovate thoughts.

He said that love and revolution were two main subjects of his poetry, adding that he voiced for the rights of the labourers.

Faiz gave voice to voiceless, Dr Haider said and added that his poetic style was unprecedented.

Known broadcaster Iffat Zaki said that whenever Faiz had visited Multan, he used to stay at her place, adding that she had an honour to host him and she had a collection of his letters.

During his stay at Beirut, Faiz raised voice for the liberation of Palestine through his poetry, she said.