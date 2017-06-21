Faithful to observe Jummatul Vida on Friday

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): The last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan

will be on June 23, muslims devotees from across the country would offer prayers in mosques as Jummatul Vida is one of the most sanctified day.

People would offer `Juma-tul-Vida’ prayers with great zeal, zest and

fervour. All mosques in twin cities would be packed with faithful.

In Rawalpindi, a large number of people would offer Friday prayers at

Jamia Masjid (Raja Bazaar), Jamia Masjid (Saddar).

The biggest Jumma tul Vida prayers in Islamabad would be held at Faisal

Mosque, thousands of people would offer Juma prayers at Faisal Mosque.

Khateebs’ would be highlighting the importance of fasting

`Shab-e-Qadr’and `Aitekaf’. They would also offer `dua’ for progress, prosperity and peace in the country.

When contacted to Islamabad Police an official said,” comprehensive

security measures would be taken around all mosques. Police have installed walkthrough gates outside all main mosques to avoid any untoward incident.

Police would thoroughly check people outside mosques and would not allow

any person to stand in front of mosques at the time of `Juma’ prayers due to security risk he added”.

Zubair Ahmed a resident of Sector F-7 said,” A large number of people

would offer `Juma’ prayers at Faisal Mosque as I witnessed for last so many years.

Mosque committees would make special arrangements for Juma prayers to

accommodate maximum number of people.