Faithful set to observe Shab-e-Qadr

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): The faithful will observe `Shab-e-
Qadr’, the one of the holiest and most blessed nights of the year
with great religious zeal, across the country on Thursday night.
The faithful will start seeking Allah’s favours and
forgiveness throughout the night till rising of the sun.
Religious scholars in their sermons will highlight the
significance of the night. People will also distribute sweets among
their neighbours, relatives and the poor.
The faithful will arrange `Mahafil-e-Milad’, `Zikr’, Quran
Khawani and religious discussions in mosques and their homes in line
with the traditional practices as according to the Holy Quran the
night is better than a thousand-month.
As according to the tradition, with the setting of sun the
faithful will start gathering at mosques to offer special prayers
for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides seeking
forgiveness for their sins.
They will pray for special favours of Almighty besides beseeching Allah
to guide them on the right path.
Houses, streets and mosques will be decorated with colorful
pennants and bunting, whereas at night these will be well
illuminated with electric lights, candles and oil lamps.
Special security arrangements will be made for peaceful
observance of the Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Lailatul Qadr.
It merits mentioning here that the exact day of Lailatul Qadr
has not been revealed. But according to the majority of Islamic
scholars, its blessings usually falls on the 27th night of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.
However it is better to search it in odd nights of the holy month.
The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) told the faithful to search Shab-e-Qadr in the odd numbered nights, in the last ten days of
Ramazan.
